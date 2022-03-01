Witnesses Help Police Catch Man Accused Of Assaulting A Woman

Several Good Samaritans tried to stop a man after they saw him forcing a woman into a car, then throwing her on the ground. Police said the man was arrested thanks to those people who blocked him in until police arrived.

A woman said she started recording the man on her phone once he pulled over. When the man saw her, he smacked her phone into her face.

Rebekah Silk captured the moment on her cell phone moments after she and other good Samaritans had surrounded Tyelor Dunn. You can see Dunn knock the phone out of Rebekah's hand, which hit her face.

"I was in shock," she said. "The second he hit me, I was fuzzed, like what just happened?"

This all happened last week. Rebekah said she was driving near Skiatook with her family when she saw Dunn driving like a maniac.

Witnesses say Dunn forced a woman into his car, then threw her on the ground. He put her back in his car and started driving.

Rebekah and others followed him. She said Dunn tried to hit other cars and he finally stopped when a FedEx driver blocked him in.

"He hits that driveway, slams it, and pulls her out, and throws her on the ground and hits her twice," she said.

Dunn stopped here in this driveway off of Highway 11 near Skiatook.

"He headed straight toward me and said 'you can't record me,' and hit my hand and phone, and it bounced off my face and it hurt," Silk said.

Rebekah said Dunn also took a swing at her dad before police arrived.

"Instincts kicked in," she said. "We wanted to make sure that girl was okay."

Rebekah said she and all the people helping were worried about that woman in the car and thankful they could be there to help.

"I'm glad God placed us in that spot at that time," she said.

Dunn was arrested for assault and battery and assault with a deadly weapon. He was already on probation for another assault case.

Dunn said the police report was wrong and he was trying to get his girlfriend to respond to him.