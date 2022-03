There is virtually no protection against infection with the currently circulating omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus for dual-vaccinated and recovered individuals who were infected with the previous SARS-CoV-2 variants. Only individuals who have been immunized against COVID-19 with a third vaccination form antibodies that can partially block omicron. This is the result of a study conducted by MedUni Vienna, the results of which were recently published in the journal Allergy.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO