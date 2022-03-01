ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Weather: Warm March Start With Wintry Mix By Weekend

By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
 7 days ago

DENVER(CBS)- Tuesday is the first day of Meteorological Spring and the weather pattern for this first week of the month is definitely going to be spring-like! A strong ridge of high pressure will be locked over the Rocky Mountain region for most of the week.

(credit: CBS)

This will allow temperatures across the state to get a lot warmer. In fact, the Denver metro area will get close to 70 degrees by mid-week!

(credit: CBS)

Transition day will be on Friday as another storm trough begins working its way across the country. This will NOT be an Arctic system like last week. It will come out of the Pacific and be much warmer comparatively.

(credit: CBS)

So starting Friday into the weekend and beyond we will see snow return to the mountains with periods of rain mixed with snow across the Front Range, Denver metro and eastern plains.

(credit: CBS)

Temperatures over the weekend will likely drop into the 40s and 30s for Denver area high temperatures with lows in the upper teens for Saturday and Sunday.

(credit: CBS)

