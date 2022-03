Is it safe to say we call him a beast of an internet sensation? I think so, and we mean beast in the best way possible. YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast Burger, has found a new home here in the Hudson Valley. The concept is that of a delivery-only fast-food restaurant chain that runs out of ghost kitchens, aka, existing restaurants. The idea of these ghost kitchens and specialty menu items first launched in December of 2020, and the Hudson Valley had its first taste back in February of 2021 when a ghost kitchen opened up at a well-known Hudson Valley spot, Joe's Dairy Bar in Hopewell Junction.

4 DAYS AGO