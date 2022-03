LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A bipartisan coalition of California lawmakers are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to increase oil production in the state as the war in Ukraine sends gas prices soaring. Assemblyman Vince Fong of Bakersfield says the state of California imports 75% of its oil supplies from foreign nations – and 6% comes from Russia. “The state’s reliance on foreign oil has only grown because of state and federal policies that have severely limited the production of affordable energy within California,” a letter to Newsom signed by 23 lawmakers read. “With the conflict in Ukraine, there is going to be...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO