BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Batavia men were arrested Friday for four daytime burglaries that took place on Feb. 17 in the town of Covington, N.Y. Antwan Odom, 21, and Christopher McClinic, 20, have each been charged with four counts of burglary in the second degree, a Class C felony. Both men were arraigned on […]

BATAVIA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO