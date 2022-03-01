ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late game run helps No. 3 Baylor pick up road win over No. 21 Texas

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFW3P_0eRwzTNg00

WACO, TX — With the game tied at 54-54 with 6:23 left, the third-ranked Baylor Bears went on a 9-0 run that helped them pull away and eventually beat No. 21 Texas 68-61.

As per the usual, it was a group effort for the Bears on the offensive end. As four different Baylor players finished in double-figures, led by Adam Flagler and his 19 points.

The win is the sixth in the past seven games for Scott Drew’s team, who is now just percentage points behind Kansas in the Big 12 Basketball standings.

Next up for Baylor is the team’s regular season finale, when the Bears host Iowa State on March 5th at 5:00 pm.

