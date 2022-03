Jonathan Goodwin had a very happy birthday. The daredevil and America's Got Talent: Extreme contestant was released from the hospital, four months after he was injured doing a stunt during an Oct. 14 rehearsal of the show at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia. At the time, TMZ reported that Goodwin had been put in a straight jacket and suspended 70 feet in the air by his feet, alongside two hanging vehicles. The plan was for him to miraculously free himself and fall onto a strategically placed air mattress below. Instead, Goodwin was squished between the vehicles and the cars unexpectedly exploded, which caused him to fall and hit his head. Goodwin was then airlifted to the hospital, and the show temporarily stopped production.

