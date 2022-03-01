Police searching for missing Texas woman last seen in Walmart

Police in Corsicana are searching for a Texas woman who was reported missing from Walmart by her mother.

Stephanie Delgado was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police; she was reported missing by her mother Julie Delgado.

Security footage showed Delgado leaving on foot with an unidentified black male wearing a plaid jacket, Corsicana police said.

"Both Stephanie and the black male left the location walking eastbound on W State Hwy 31," said police. "Stephanie Delgado was reported to be wearing a blue jean jacket over a black hoodie, gray sweat pants, and black boots."