Toyota will suspend output at all of its Japan factories on Tuesday following disruptions to a supplier's systems, marking another setback for the world's top auto producer. Toyota's March 1 stoppage is due to a system disruption at Kojima Press Industry which caused the supplier to halt operations, Toyota spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto said Monday. The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that the Aichi Prefecture-based parts maker's operations were down because of a cyberattack.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO