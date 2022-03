Spencer Dinwiddie has found a home in Dallas. Since being traded at the deadline in a deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Washington, Dinwiddie has torn it up, averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 assists a game, shooting 56.3% overall and 41.4% from 3. Dinwiddie is getting to the rim more (where he’s finishing 70% of his shots) and being more selective from 3, and the result looks more like the guy everyone coveted in Brooklyn pre-ACL injury. It’s only been seven games, but Dinwiddie has thrived in Jason Kidd’s system as a secondary shot creator deferring to Luka Doncic.

