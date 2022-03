According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (hamstring) is scheduled to be re-evaluated in ten days. Flynn was ruled out of tonight’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier today, and now we have a clear timetable on the hamstring injury. The Raptors have five games in the next ten days, which means that’s the minimum that Flynn will be sidelined. He has stepped up in a big way over the past four games for the injured Fred VanVleet. Flynn has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in that span.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO