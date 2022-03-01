ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demarest, NJ

Pascack Hills over Lakeland - Boys basketball - N1, G2 - 1st Round

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Aidan Berson nailed six 3-pointers in his game-high 27 points as top-seeded Pascack Hills won at home, 65-41 over 16th-seeded Lakeland in the...

