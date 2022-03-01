ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Maidson defeats Newark Tech - Girls basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlotte Tuhy’s 12 points helped second-seeded Madison roll past 15th-seeded Newark Tech 58-24 in the first round of the NJSIAA Tournament, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
Newark, NJ
Basketball
City
Newark, NJ
City
Madison, NJ
City
Hanover, NJ
Newark, NJ
Education
Madison, NJ
Education
Madison, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newark Tech Girls#Section 2#Group 2
NJ.com

Big East Tournament 2022 storylines to watch: Villanova is the favorite, coaching carousel candidates, winning without one-and-dones, more

March Madness is here and the Big East Tournament is about to take center stage at Madison Square Garden. The tournament tips off Wednesday with three games -- capped by No. 6 Seton Hall against No. 11 Georgetown at 9:30 p.m. -- followed by the quarterfinals Thursday, the semis Friday and the championship game Saturday evening.
VILLANOVA, PA
NJ.com

Devils coach plays proud hockey dad as freshman son wins state title

Alec Nasreddine doesn’t mind one bit when his dad critiques his game. After all, having an NHL coach under the same roof is quite an asset for a developing young player. Nasreddine’s father, Alain, has been an assistant coach, and at times interim head coach, for the Devils since the 2015-16 season. Alain Nasreddine got a front-row seat to watch his son help make history on Monday on the same ice he coaches on almost every day.
NHL
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

Caleb McConnell has accomplished the individual goal he set out for this season. The Rutgers senior guard was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches, the conference announced on Tuesday, becoming the first player in program history to win a major Big Ten individual award. The school joined the league ahead of the 2014-15 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NJ.com

ESPN signs ‘trailblazing’ N.J. native to multi-year extension

Doris Burke isn’t going anywhere. ESPN announced Tuesday it signed the basketball analyst to a multi-year extension. Burke, who grew up in Manasquan and was point guard for Manasquan High School, will continue her high-profile assignments:. - ESPN and ABC NBA games throughout the regular season and NBA Playoffs.
NBA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
188K+
Followers
98K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy