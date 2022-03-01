Maidson defeats Newark Tech - Girls basketball recap

Alec Nasreddine doesn’t mind one bit when his dad critiques his game. After all, having an NHL coach under the same roof is quite an asset for a developing young player. Nasreddine’s father, Alain, has been an assistant coach, and at times interim head coach, for the Devils since the 2015-16 season. Alain Nasreddine got a front-row seat to watch his son help make history on Monday on the same ice he coaches on almost every day.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO