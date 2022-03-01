ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Southside Faith Communities host call to prayer for the people of Ukraine

By Carly Laing
CBS 42
 7 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – The faith community is showing its support for the people of Ukraine.

Alabama pastor heading back to US after evacuating Ukraine

Monday, several churches came together for an interfaith call to prayer ceremony at Southside Baptist Church.

Faith leaders are turning to prayer in this time of turmoil for Ukraine and its people. They are asking people to pray for safety and healing.

The group is made up of about 30 churches from different faiths. It was created in the wake of 9/11 back in 2001. Its overall goal is to remind people that we are more alike than different, especially during times of conflict and unrest. It’s a message that still stands today as Russia invades Ukraine.

Reverend Julie Conrady said she hopes we can put politics aside and focus on the people and humanitarian aspect of what’s happening in Ukraine.

“We need to be present and remember what all we have in common as opposed to what makes us different. And that’s just really important right now with all that’s going on with Ukraine and just the way that society continually wants to divide us. It’s just important to remember that we as humans have a lot in common and we need to come together and remember that we are better together,” Conrady said.

Reverend Conrady said she hopes we never lose sight of that message.

About 10 different churches were represented during Monday’s call to prayer. It’s just one example of many displays of solidarity for the people of Ukraine as we enter day six of the attack.

