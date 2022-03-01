ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder stumble late in loss to Kings

 7 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY -- — DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110 on Monday night.

Trey Lyles scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes scored 23 for the Kings, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his third consecutive game with at least 30 points since returning from a sprained right ankle, scoring 37 points and dishing out 10 assists. Starters Josh Giddey (hip) and Lu Dort (left shoulder) missed the game for the Thunder.

The score was tied at 59 at halftime, and Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points and eight assists before the break.

The Thunder opened the second half on a 9-0 run to go up 68-59, but the Kings rallied and led 99-90 at the end of the third quarter. Sabonis and Lyles both were 4 of 4 on shots and scored eight points each in the third quarter to help the Kings score 40 points in the period.

Oklahoma City cut Sacramento’s lead to 102-96 early in the fourth quarter before the Kings took control for good.

Kings: Shot 55% from the field in the first quarter for a 35-32 lead, despite allowing the Thunder to shoot 60%. ... G Donte Divincenzo scored 14 points in 22 minutes as a reserve. ... Fox’s 10 assists matched a season high.

Thunder: F Aaron Wiggins went down with a right ankle injury in the second quarter and was helped off the court. He did not return. ... Rookie G Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 12 points. He’s on a two-way contract. ... Gilgeous-Alexander committed his fifth foul in the third quarter but did not foul out. ... Isaiah Roby did foul out; he had eight points and four rebounds in 20 minutes.

