The list of foreign companies pulling out of Russia keeps growing

By STEPHANIE BAKER
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.The list of those cutting ties or reviewing their operations is growing by the hour as foreign governments...

www.miamiherald.com

americanmilitarynews.com

