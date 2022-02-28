Gaston Rural Fire District ends contract with Forest Grove

After seven years of sharing a fire chief, Gaston Fire officials say they want a more local approach.

The board of directors of the Gaston Rural Fire District voted unanimously Friday, Feb. 24, to end its agreement with Forest Grove Fire & Rescue to share a fire chief.

Since 2015, Forest Grove has provided administration and management of the district, which encompasses Gaston and unincorporated rural areas in both Washington and Yamhill Counties.

The contract between Forest Grove and Gaston Fire is up at the end of April, and board president Michael Pedemonte said the board wants a part-time chief focused on Gaston.

"This brings the job a little closer to home and makes us a little more responsive to the immediate concerns of our community," Pedemonte said. "The role will be essentially the same."

Until 2021, Michael Kinkade served as fire chief for Forest Grove and Gaston, as well as Cornelius, under an arrangement between the fire agencies. Kinkade retired last January, and in November, Forest Grove hired Jim Geering to succeed him.

In Pedemonte's view, that makes this an ideal point for Gaston Fire and Forest Grove to part ways.

"With Forest Grove having a new chief, they're focusing on their business," Pedemonte said. "I think we can have a little bit more community focus from our chief."

The district currently pays Forest Grove $33,000 per year for the part-time chief services. Pedemonte said it will offer the same as a salary for the new hire.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue hired Geering, a retired chief from outside San Diego, in November.

The city of Cornelius, as well as the Cornelius and Forest Grove rural fire protection districts, continues to contract with Forest Grove for the fire chief's services. The Forest Grove and Cornelius rural departments do not have any staff.

Consolidating all other parts of the five agencies under one roof to increase efficiency is one of Geering's long-term projects, although the move could see a rate hike for rural residents.

Pedemonte said he met with Geering ahead of the vote, and the district is still open to the possibility of a new fire district for western Washington County.

"This doesn't mean we're ruling out a future where we're part of a larger fire district with Forest Grove and Cornelius. That could still come to fruition," Pedemonte said. "If that makes sense for us, then great. It would be wonderful to have a western Washington County fire district."

Pedemonte said the board has a couple of internal candidates to lead the Gaston Rural Fire District. The district has a part-time chief, three paid positions, and around eight volunteers.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the city of Gaston had a population of 734, in 2020, up from 637 in 2010.

Pedemonte said call volume has steadily increased in recent years, and a new housing development is set to increase demand.

"Forest Grove Fire & Rescue looks forward to working with Gaston Rural Fire District's new leadership and remains dedicated to its partner agencies through mutual aid and other cooperative means," Geering said in a news release. "Forest Grove is committed to ensuring a smooth transition that will provide Gaston Rural Fire District's new leadership with a sturdy foundation."

