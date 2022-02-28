ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston Rural Fire District ends contract with Forest Grove

By Dillon Mullan
Forest Grove News Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQ4qO_0eRwuJGV00 After seven years of sharing a fire chief, Gaston Fire officials say they want a more local approach.

The board of directors of the Gaston Rural Fire District voted unanimously Friday, Feb. 24, to end its agreement with Forest Grove Fire & Rescue to share a fire chief.

Since 2015, Forest Grove has provided administration and management of the district, which encompasses Gaston and unincorporated rural areas in both Washington and Yamhill Counties.

The contract between Forest Grove and Gaston Fire is up at the end of April, and board president Michael Pedemonte said the board wants a part-time chief focused on Gaston.

"This brings the job a little closer to home and makes us a little more responsive to the immediate concerns of our community," Pedemonte said. "The role will be essentially the same."

Until 2021, Michael Kinkade served as fire chief for Forest Grove and Gaston, as well as Cornelius, under an arrangement between the fire agencies. Kinkade retired last January, and in November, Forest Grove hired Jim Geering to succeed him.

In Pedemonte's view, that makes this an ideal point for Gaston Fire and Forest Grove to part ways.

"With Forest Grove having a new chief, they're focusing on their business," Pedemonte said. "I think we can have a little bit more community focus from our chief."

The district currently pays Forest Grove $33,000 per year for the part-time chief services. Pedemonte said it will offer the same as a salary for the new hire.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue hired Geering, a retired chief from outside San Diego, in November.

The city of Cornelius, as well as the Cornelius and Forest Grove rural fire protection districts, continues to contract with Forest Grove for the fire chief's services. The Forest Grove and Cornelius rural departments do not have any staff.

Consolidating all other parts of the five agencies under one roof to increase efficiency is one of Geering's long-term projects, although the move could see a rate hike for rural residents.

Pedemonte said he met with Geering ahead of the vote, and the district is still open to the possibility of a new fire district for western Washington County.

"This doesn't mean we're ruling out a future where we're part of a larger fire district with Forest Grove and Cornelius. That could still come to fruition," Pedemonte said. "If that makes sense for us, then great. It would be wonderful to have a western Washington County fire district."

Pedemonte said the board has a couple of internal candidates to lead the Gaston Rural Fire District. The district has a part-time chief, three paid positions, and around eight volunteers.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the city of Gaston had a population of 734, in 2020, up from 637 in 2010.

Pedemonte said call volume has steadily increased in recent years, and a new housing development is set to increase demand.

"Forest Grove Fire & Rescue looks forward to working with Gaston Rural Fire District's new leadership and remains dedicated to its partner agencies through mutual aid and other cooperative means," Geering said in a news release. "Forest Grove is committed to ensuring a smooth transition that will provide Gaston Rural Fire District's new leadership with a sturdy foundation."

Oregon revises timeline, will lift mask mandate March 12

Gov. Kate Brown said that the move does not mean the pandemic was burning out or is nearly over. Oregon will drop its indoor mask mandate on March 11, more than a week earlier than announced last week. Gov. Kate Brown said Monday, Feb. 28, that Oregon, California and Washington would lift their mandates simultaneously at 11:59 p.m. March 11. The new date includes ending mask mandates in schools. The order will affect over 51.2 million people from the Mexican border to the Canadian border, about 15% of the national population. The announcement is the third time in the past...
OREGON STATE
Washington County activates severe weather shelters

Overnight low temperatures are forecasted to drop into the 10s and 20s this week.With weather forecasts in the Portland metro area pointing to frigid nights this week, Washington County is opening its severe weather shelters for people in need. The shelters are open to anyone seeking a warm place to stay as a blast of arctic air chills the region. They will open at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at locations in Beaverton and Hillsboro, Washington County's two largest cities. Shelters are located at: • The Salvation Army Building, 1440 S.E. 21st Ave. in Hillsboro. The shelter is accessible via...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Oregon City library hosts Black history webinar

Statewide nonprofit Oregon Black Pioneers' discussion ranges back to Sir Francis Drake's landfall on the Pacific coastOregon Black Pioneers Executive Director Zachary Stocks' recent overview of history related to African Americans in Oregon found a central theme in the state's Black history beginning earlier than many people may think. "When we talk about Oregon's history, we have to sort of rewrite what we think in our mind about when African Americans become part of that story," Stocks said. "For so long, it has always felt like we learn about African Americans in Oregon history around the time of the transcontinental...
OREGON CITY, OR
WashCo chair disses claims of workplace bullying, poor leadership

Chair Kathryn Harrington says there is no pattern, though former endorsers are turning to her opponent.Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington disputes the idea that there is a pattern of employees and coworkers complaining about her workplace conduct, despite documents spanning years that say otherwise. Several elected officials and former colleagues say they've rescinded their endorsements of Harrington, who easily won election in 2018 against a conservative opponent but is now facing a fellow progressive in the May primary. Those who aren't backing Harrington again this time around contend she's displayed a lack of leadership at the county and a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
OPINION: Spring is coming too soon

Pepper Trail: 'Thank you for this day. Now, please, how about a few weeks of gray skies and wet snow?'Ah, what a beautiful day! The air has that magical quality it sometimes gets in spring, a caressing softness on the skin. The buds on the plum trees are swelling, and the robins have ascended to the tops of the trees, where they're singing with abandon. But — it is February. Today's high temperature in Ashland was 72, almost 20 higher than normal and a new record. At this time of year, the mountains surrounding my Southern Oregon valley...
ASHLAND, OR
Forest Grove to ask voters for levy increase in May

A home with an average assessed value of $233,550 would pay an additional $82 per year, according to a city estimation. The Forest Grove City Council is close to finalizing a May ballot measure that will ask voters to approve a property tax levy increase to fund police, fire and other city departments.
FOREST GROVE, OR
OPINION: Future Ready Oregon will grow Oregon's workforce

Washington County legislators: 'We need to make smart, comprehensive investments to support future generations.'As legislators serving within Senate District 15 in western Washington County, we know firsthand the enormous workforce issues our state is facing. Workforce development is defined as initiatives that educate and train individuals to meet the needs of current and future business and industry. In order to maintain a sustainable competitive economic environment, workforce development needs to be a top priority in our respective committees, across all sectors, and across our state. That's why we are excited about the Future Ready Oregon 2022 Package, a $200 million,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber office hosts open house

On Thursday, Feb. 17, the chamber of commerce will welcome visitors to its updated offices in Forest Grove.The Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber of Commerce is inviting members of the public to check out improvements to the business organization's building on the north side of Highway 8. The chamber will host its first open house of the year from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. In a statement advertising the open house, Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber executive director Juanita Lint wrote that visitors can see the changes the chamber has made to its conference room and lobby area. "But more importantly," Lint wrote, chamber representatives will "share what you can get from your chamber." Wedge and Cured will provide snacks. There will also be local wine available; Lint is the former co-owner of Plum Hill Vineyards. Lint said the open house will also highlight the chamber's Membership Drive Month, as well as the upcoming Discover Guide, which is produced in partnership with the News-Times. The Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber of Commerce's offices are located at 2417 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove, blocks east of the Pacific University campus. {loadposition sub-article-01}
FOREST GROVE, OR
