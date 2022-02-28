ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Lala Kent Is Dating Multiple Men; Insists She Isn’t “Bitter” About Her Relationship With Randall Emmett

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dc8yt_0eRwu3E800

Lala Kent is ready to have fun again. Now that ex-fiance Randall Emmett is in her rear view mirror, she’s free to let loose a little. The Vanderpump Rules star has already dipped her toes in the water, but very cautiously. She even admitted that she hired a private investigator to vet her dates. Lala claimed, “I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check. I mean in-depth. I got to see what your credit is, I need to know your family history, I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep .”

Now Lala is revealing the extent of her dating life, which is clearly running up her P.I. bill. As reported by Reality Blurb , Lala joined Katie Maloney-Schwartz on her podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me , to discuss. Lala started, “I just want to have a lot of fun. I’m not looking for companionship.” She added, “I have dudes that fill different things in my life right now. I have the dude who’s like, he’s the one we can go deep with, then there’s another one where we keep it light, we keep it sexy, we keep it fresh, we keep it surface. He’s the one that keeps me on the clouds. Then there’s another who will fill another aspect of my life.”

Lala admitted that she previously had low standards, looking for nothing more than someone who was “kind” and treated her right. But since her split with Randall , she’s come to expect more. She explained, “Now I’m like… ‘You better be stepping in here tall as f-ck, tall, dark, and handsome, bone structure for days with a big ole d-ck and you need to treat me right as well.'” You know, all the important things!

RELATED: Jesse Metcalfe Says Randall Emmett Is “Focused On His Family” After Split From Lala Kent

Lala noted that her relationship with Randall “wasn’t great” and felt like she was settling . She divulged, “That person took every once of independence I had. He put me in an apartment I couldn’t afford. He put me in a car I couldn’t afford. And you look at it and you feel like ‘Oh my gosh, look at how great he’s treating this girl, oh that’s so sweet.’ But when you have the birdseye view that I have now, it’s like, I was placed in a situation where I no longer had a choice. I was fully dependent.”

As far as moving forward with another relationship, Lala said Randall’s alleged cheating won’t stop her from being serious with someone again. Said Lala, “I’m not bitter or wounded by my past relationship. At all. But for me… a lot of the people that I’ve been seeing are talking bout the future already and I have to actively tell them, ‘I’m not there.’ A relationship isn’t conducive with my life at this point.”

RELATED: Lala Kent Reveals How She Will Explain “Negative Stories” About Randall Emmett To Their Daughter

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LALA IS READY TO DATE AGAIN? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF WHAT SHE’S LOOKING FOR IN A PARTNER? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HER BACK ON VPR?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Lala Kent Is Dating Multiple Men; Insists She Isn’t “Bitter” About Her Relationship With Randall Emmett appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Jesse Metcalfe Says Randall Emmett Is “Focused On His Family” After Split From Lala Kent

Lala Kent has had plenty to say about the break up with her fiancé, Randall Emmett. And Randall has remained quiet. But Lala has been dragging him all across the media since they split amid allegations of cheating. He hasn’t said a peep. And the two don’t communicate at all. The Vanderpump Rules star even admitted […] The post Jesse Metcalfe Says Randall Emmett Is “Focused On His Family” After Split From Lala Kent appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Metcalfe
Person
Randall Emmett
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Says She And Lisa Rinna Are “Doing Good” After Filming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12

If you believe the gossip coming out of the filming of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, you know that Lisa Rinna is busy stirring the pot. Which I’m sure surprises no one. Lisa used her typical method of causing drama – social media. She seemingly accused Kathy Hilton of sending a cease and […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Says She And Lisa Rinna Are “Doing Good” After Filming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Calls Sheree Whitfield “The Queen” Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14

Sheree Whitfield is a Real Housewives of Atlanta OG, and don’t you forget it. Over the past decade+, she’s come in and out of the show, always providing plenty of insight into her family life and throwing shade at anyone who crosses her. Sheree is the self-appointed bone collector, and she takes that job seriously. So […] The post Kandi Burruss Calls Sheree Whitfield “The Queen” Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Reveals Text Message Exchange With Emily Simpson Claiming Heather Dubrow Mistreats Producers

Kelly Dodd is at it again. We all know that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has it out for Heather Dubrow. They have had issues for years. But their feud significantly escalated since Kelly was ousted from the show last season. Enter Heather’s great return for season 16. It clearly did not […] The post Kelly Dodd Reveals Text Message Exchange With Emily Simpson Claiming Heather Dubrow Mistreats Producers appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P I#Reality Blurb
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Star Lisa Hochstein Reveals Her New $120K Dental Makeover

Look out, Miami! There’s a new set of chompers in town. The Real Housewives of Miami’s Lisa Hochstein just revealed her latest update, and this time, she got 24 brand new pearly whites thanks to celebrity aesthetic dentist extraordinaire, Dr. Michael Apa. Lisa previously revealed that she’s through with getting filler in her face, but […] The post Real Housewives Star Lisa Hochstein Reveals Her New $120K Dental Makeover appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Responds After Margaret Josephs Said The Cast “Wasn’t Gelling” On Real Housewives Of Orange County

The Housewives drama we’ve come to know and love over the years is taking new shape. We’ve entered an era of inter-franchise mingling and insult hurling. Recently, Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs was caught throwing some shade at Real Housewives of Orange County. I’m as confused as you are. According to Reality Blurb Margaret said the “cast wasn’t […] The post Heather Dubrow Responds After Margaret Josephs Said The Cast “Wasn’t Gelling” On Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Celebrity Big Brother Star Shanna Moakler Says Social Media “Saved” Her Life After Ex-Boyfriend’s Social Media Tirade

I don’t know if you’ve been following along with the drama going on between Celebrity Big Brother alum Shanna Moakler and her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, but it’s a lot. A real lot. I knew of Shanna before Big Brother thanks to her marriage to Travis Barker. The duo had a reality show, Meet The Barkers, […] The post Celebrity Big Brother Star Shanna Moakler Says Social Media “Saved” Her Life After Ex-Boyfriend’s Social Media Tirade appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Andrea Denver Doesn’t Talk To Paige DeSorbo Because He Wants To “Be Respectful”

During their initial time together on Winter House, it was hard to predict where the relationships between Summer House and Southern Charm cast members would land. Don’t even get me started on that pitiful Austen Kroll mess. We also endured Craig Conover befriending Andrea Denver who started a romance with a then single and ready to mingle Paige DeSorbo. Now Craig and Paige are an item and […] The post Andrea Denver Doesn’t Talk To Paige DeSorbo Because He Wants To “Be Respectful” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Lala Kent Details Her Exact Food and Fitness Routine

While showing off her former kitchen in the video above, Lala Kent admitted, "I don't cook," but more recently, the Vanderpump Rules cast member has developed some impressive culinary skills. In an interview with Women's Health, Lala shared that she now frequently makes her own dinner, which will typically consist...
FITNESS
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Says She Owes Shanna Moakler “A Huge Apology” For Evicting Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey joined Celebrity Big Brother without much knowledge of how the game is played. Cynthia aligned herself with Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler, and entertainer Todrick Hall from the jump. Then Todrick decided that he would rather join forces with challenge beast UFC champion Miesha Tate. When […] The post Cynthia Bailey Says She Owes Shanna Moakler “A Huge Apology” For Evicting Her On Celebrity Big Brother appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Love Is Blind Star Natalie Lee Says Shaina Hurley Lied To Her About Her Relationship With Shayne Jansen

If you’ve been watching Love Is Blind on Netflix, you already know the main source of drama this season. The “love triangle” between Natalie Lee, Shaina Hurley and Shayne Jansen dominated the pods. Shayne and Natalie left engaged, and Shaina left disgruntled but also engaged to Kyle Abrams. Shaina clearly wasn’t happy, so when the […] The post Love Is Blind Star Natalie Lee Says Shaina Hurley Lied To Her About Her Relationship With Shayne Jansen appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Praises Heather Dubrow And Terry Dubrow For Supporting Their LGBTQ Children

Braunwyn Windham-Burke may no longer appear on the Real Housewives of Orange County, but that doesn’t mean she’s not still a fan of the show. And recently, she became an even bigger fan of Heather Dubrow. Especially when it comes to Heather and Terry Dubrow‘s unwavering support of their children. Most specifically, their LGBTQ+ identifications. […] The post Braunwyn Windham-Burke Praises Heather Dubrow And Terry Dubrow For Supporting Their LGBTQ Children appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At Kim Kardashian After She's Declared Single

When the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled on Wednesday (March 2) that Kim Kardashian was officially considered to be legally single, Kodak Black wasted no time shooting his shot at Kanye West’s ex-wife. “You Need a Real N-gga Out Dat Pompanoya Bae, Ain’t Even Gone Play, Real Gansta @kimkardashian,”...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Brock Davies Still Hasn’t Spoken To His Children Despite Paying Back Child Support

Color me surprised. Brock Davies is a lot of things, but relatable he isn’t. Since his turn on Vanderpump Rules as Scheana Shay‘s baby daddy fiancé, he’s rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Lala Kent being only one of them. While he might not be getting paid for his appearance, he has certainly brought […] The post Brock Davies Still Hasn’t Spoken To His Children Despite Paying Back Child Support appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy