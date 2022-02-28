Lala Kent Is Dating Multiple Men; Insists She Isn’t “Bitter” About Her Relationship With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is ready to have fun again. Now that ex-fiance Randall Emmett is in her rear view mirror, she’s free to let loose a little. The Vanderpump Rules star has already dipped her toes in the water, but very cautiously. She even admitted that she hired a private investigator to vet her dates. Lala claimed, “I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check. I mean in-depth. I got to see what your credit is, I need to know your family history, I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep .”

Now Lala is revealing the extent of her dating life, which is clearly running up her P.I. bill. As reported by Reality Blurb , Lala joined Katie Maloney-Schwartz on her podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me , to discuss. Lala started, “I just want to have a lot of fun. I’m not looking for companionship.” She added, “I have dudes that fill different things in my life right now. I have the dude who’s like, he’s the one we can go deep with, then there’s another one where we keep it light, we keep it sexy, we keep it fresh, we keep it surface. He’s the one that keeps me on the clouds. Then there’s another who will fill another aspect of my life.”

Lala admitted that she previously had low standards, looking for nothing more than someone who was “kind” and treated her right. But since her split with Randall , she’s come to expect more. She explained, “Now I’m like… ‘You better be stepping in here tall as f-ck, tall, dark, and handsome, bone structure for days with a big ole d-ck and you need to treat me right as well.'” You know, all the important things!

Lala noted that her relationship with Randall “wasn’t great” and felt like she was settling . She divulged, “That person took every once of independence I had. He put me in an apartment I couldn’t afford. He put me in a car I couldn’t afford. And you look at it and you feel like ‘Oh my gosh, look at how great he’s treating this girl, oh that’s so sweet.’ But when you have the birdseye view that I have now, it’s like, I was placed in a situation where I no longer had a choice. I was fully dependent.”

As far as moving forward with another relationship, Lala said Randall’s alleged cheating won’t stop her from being serious with someone again. Said Lala, “I’m not bitter or wounded by my past relationship. At all. But for me… a lot of the people that I’ve been seeing are talking bout the future already and I have to actively tell them, ‘I’m not there.’ A relationship isn’t conducive with my life at this point.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LALA IS READY TO DATE AGAIN? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF WHAT SHE’S LOOKING FOR IN A PARTNER? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HER BACK ON VPR?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Lala Kent Is Dating Multiple Men; Insists She Isn’t “Bitter” About Her Relationship With Randall Emmett appeared first on Reality Tea .