ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

More Pit Bull Attacks – Dangerous Breed Never Intended to be Pets

citywatchla.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 1994 shelter record of Los Angeles Animal Services—then the L.A. Department of Animal Regulation—listed only six Pit Bulls impounded. The value of human life was placed above the right to keep a dangerous dog. That has changed, and we all need to ask, "Why?" Pit Bull...

citywatchla.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Police: NC officer attacked by pit bulls during drug bust; 2 arrested

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Salisbury police officer was attacked by two pit bulls Thursday as authorities searched a home during a multiple-month-long drug investigation, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said the attack happened when officers went to a home on the 1400 block of North Main Street to execute a […]
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Chatsworth, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Austin

Texas child dies after mauled by pack of pit bulls

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A 4-year-old boy died in Texas after he was mauled by a pack of dogs. “She says they are taking it really hard," said Yadi Rodriguez, who lives nearby. "I mean, I would, too, because you would think you would know your pet but then you come home to your little nephew being mauled by your own pet.”
BAYTOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pit Bulls#Manhattan#Shelter Dog#Cbs2 News#Inside Edition#Wa#Msn News
CBS Boston

Woman Wanted By Manchester Police After Pit Bull’s Body Found In Trash Bag

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are asking the public for help to find a woman who allegedly threw the body of her dead pit bull away in a trash bag behind a hotel. Keryn Lynch, 37, is wanted on a charge of “unlawful activities.” Police said they responded to the Fairfield Inn on Jan. 19 after a woman walking her dog reported finding a trash bag with a tail sticking out of it on the side of South Porter Street behind the hotel. Officers on scene opened the bag and found the pit bull’s body inside. “Police were able to identify the owner as Lynch and through the investigation determined that she had disposed of the dog behind the hotel,” Manchester police said in a statement. Keryn Lynch (Photo credit: Manchester police) Anyone who knows where Lynch is or has information about the case can call police at 603-668-8711.  
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS LA

Pit Bull Puppy Returned To Family Days After Being Stolen

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A stranger returned a pit bull puppy to its Long Beach owners a day after being snatched from their front yard. (Credit: CBSLA) Last Friday, at 4:45 p.m.,  security footage showed three suspects stopping at the Valadez family’s front yard shortly before they are seen reaching over a short fence and snatching the 4-month-old pit bull, Hazel, by the collar. One of the suspects runs off with Hazel, while an accomplice tries to wrangle a second dog, Chico. The 1-year-old French bulldog was defiant and escaped from the suspect. A neighbor’s security camera caught the suspects driving away in a red Hyundai sedan. Another security camera at a nearby business captured the license plate of the getaway car. Around a day later, Hazel was returned to the Valadez family after someone reached out to them on social media, after spotting their pit bull for sale. The family said they do not know who dropped Hazel off and it is unclear if that person was connected to the suspects or the crime. Long Beach police did not comment on the case but are currently investigating the situation.
LONG BEACH, CA
98.3 The Snake

Cyclists Attacked By Raging Bull During Race

During the Bianchi Rock Cobbler off-road race in Bakersfield, three participants were attacked by a bull. According to KMPH, of the three cyclists attacked, two of them were able to finish the race. The third man wanted to finish the race but was advised by people around him to quit. Videos of the bull attack can be found online, including Twitter and YouTube:
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

‘Could Really Harm A Lot Of Children’: Woman Attacked By Pit Bull Growing Up Doesn’t Want To See Breed-Specific Ban Lifted

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bill that would ban breed-specific legislation is one step closer to becoming a reality. If it passes, Miami-Dade County would have to end its ban on pit bulls – ban that started in 1989 after a little girl was mauled. “Just because a dog is born of a specific breed does not make it inherently dangerous,” said Dahlia Canes with the Miami Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation. That’s the message animal advocates like Canes says they want to get across. And she’s hoping Senate Bill 614 will pass and finally do away with laws banning specific dog breeds, like pit...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Aurora Woman Who Was ‘Kingpin’ Of Drug Running Operation Sentenced To Prison

DENVER (CBS4) – An Aurora woman who created a drug-running operation which transported methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin from sources in Mexico into California and ultimately to Colorado’s Front Range was sentenced last week. Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo, 43, was sentenced Friday to 23 years in federal prison. Vallejo-Gallo pleaded guilty last November to two drug distribution charges. United States District Court Judge Raymond Moore allowed Vallejo-Gallo to serve a separate 20-year sentence for money laundering at the same time as the drug sentence. She was initially charged with 52 criminal counts. (credit: CBS) Vallejo-Gallo was deemed by federal prosecutors to be the employer of a network...
AURORA, CO
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Conspiracy Theories Surface After Mysterious Encounter on Couple's Camping Trip

Married couple, Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck, avid adventurers, and frequent campers, went missing on August 14, 2021, while camping in a Utah mountain range in Moab. Tragically, just four days later, on August 18, 2021, the two women’s bodies were found on a secluded road running through a national forest. They had both been shot dead. There is still no current explanation of who committed these heinous murders and why, but the police are working tirelessly to find any leads.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy