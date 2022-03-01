ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU ‘taking the pressure off’ as they gear up for SoCon tournament

By Jesse Krull
WJHL
WJHL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmHiX_0eRwt9Yh00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team is heading into this week’s SoCon tournament with some steam, winning two out of their last three games.

With success coming into the postseason, the last thing head coach Desmond Oliver wants to feel is stressed or tense. The head Buccaneer obviously wants to win the conference tournament, but instead of focusing on winning four games in four days, he wants his team to take it day by day.

“You know, one day at a time, let’s just get better today,” Oliver said. “Take the pressure off, pressure bursts everything. It kills a lot, so we got to take the pressure off all of that and go try and win in practice.”

If there’s any pressure, most likely there’s only going to be six players that feel it. Coach Oliver has trotted out a six-man lineup ever since the Citadel game on February 19, in which they won by 10.

Since then Coach Oliver has leaned on guards David Sloan, Jordan King, Ledarrius Brewer and Mohab Yasser, along with forwards Ty Brewer and Jaden Seymour.

Oliver has experience with this tight of a bench heading into a conference tournament. Back in 2008 when Oliver was an assistant with Georgia, the Bulldogs were tied for the worst record in the SEC heading into the conference tournament. During the postseason event, the Bulldogs captured the conference crown by playing with a six-man rotation.

“It was the same mindset. We had a tough year, we were last place in the league. We had a depleted roster, guys quitting the team and it was just about finishing the right way,” Oliver said.

The Buccaneers look to find that same type of success on Friday when they take on the Citadel at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Tennessee Tech holds off ETSU as the Eagles sweep the Bucs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The home-opening weekend for the ETSU softball team didn’t go as planned with Tennessee Tech bringing out the brooms Sunday afternoon with a 5-4 win at Betty Basler Field. The Golden Eagles struck first in the opening frame with a bases loaded walk. Tennessee Tech rattled off four unanswered runs […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Rhymer steps down as Tennessee High head football coach

Bristol, TN — The Tennessee High football team is in the market for a new head football coach less than 2 months after Matt Rhymer was named to fill the post. This afternoon the school released a statement saying Rymer has resigned as head football coach, citing a relocation for his family was not best […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton and Greeneville depart for the state tournament

Tri-Cities, TN — The road to the state high school basketball tournament in Murfreesboro got underway this morning for teams from Northeast Tennessee. In Elizabethton this morning the Lady Cyclones with family, teachers, and teammates cheering them on loaded buses for the Class 3A state tournament where they will face (29-5) Upperman in the opening […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
College Basketball
Johnson City, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Johnson City, TN
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Local high school basketball teams heading to state tournament

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two area schools on Monday morning sent dozens of athletes away to the TSSAA Class 3A Girls Basketball Tournament with well wishes as the players anticipate a series of games that could lead to victory. The Greeneville High School Lady Devils are headed to the state tournaments at Middle Tennessee State […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan King
WJHL

Educator of the Week: Beth Hare, Sullivan East Middle School

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Beth Hare has spent 30 years teaching eighth-graders at either Mary Hughes or Sullivan East, but her experience surrounding the education system spans far past those three decades. “My grandmother was a teacher for many years,” Hare said. “My father was a teacher and coach for 43 years at Sullivan […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Contested elections coming up in May in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With multiple contested elections in Carter County, Tennessee, News Channel 11 has compiled a list of candidates running for the county’s May 3 party primary. You can find a breakdown of candidates below, in the order that their petition was filed with Carter County Election authorities: Judicial District 1 Circuit […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etsu#Southern Conference#Socon#Sec
WJHL

Bristol man receives promotion within National Guard

MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol native John Brad Bowlin is now newly decorated as a Brigadier general with the National Guard. On Sunday, Bowlin was surrounded by family, friends, mentors, and colleagues at a ceremony held at the Mt. Carmel National Guard Armory. Bowlin took time at the podium to thank all the people […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

4 Johnson City schools to receive renovations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four local schools have improvements coming their way. The Johnson City Schools Board of Education provided an update Monday night on the projects at Science Hill High School, Woodland Elementary, Lake Ridge Elementary and Town Acres Elementary. At Science Hill, the high school will be receiving a renovation of its […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Team Bokeh wins 52 Film Fest top prize

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Filmmakers were given 52 hours to turn around films for a competition held at Wallace Theater on Sunday afternoon.  ETSU’s Media and Communication department and Action VFX teamed up to showcase local talent for the event aptly titled ’52 Film Fest.’ Among the 11 teams who made the deadline, team […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WJHL

TN bill would let drivers remove speeding ticket points from their records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State lawmakers passed a bill that would let drivers remove points added to their driving records from a speeding ticket if they complete a defensive driving course. Like many states, Tennessee has a system where points are accumulated on a person’s driving record for traffic violations and crashes. If a certain […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Rollin Smoke BBQ moves indoors, invests in W Walnut

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After spending two years on the road, Rollin Smoke BBQ found a more permanent home last week. The business, originally founded as a food trailer, hopped from lot to lot in the Tri-Cities before setting up shop in front of a West Walnut Street building that has hosted several businesses […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

International Women’s Day: Recognizing local leaders past and present

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday, March 8 marks International Women’s Day, and while there are many female leaders across the region today, it didn’t come without the work of many historical women. Two notable figures were Mary Eliza Shaut White, known as Eliza White, and Bertha Brewer Ellis. “Mary Eliza Shaut White was recognized as the leader of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities residents cope with rising gas prices

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no secret we’re paying more at the pump these day with prices higher than we’ve seen in years. On Sunday, some gas prices around the Tri-Cities just one tenth of a cent away from four dollars a gallon. Unicoi resident Charles Campbell said he’s been doing a lot of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy