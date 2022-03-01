ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

UCF therapy center developing new virtual reality treatment for PTSD

By Joe Kepner, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laLq9_0eRwseou00

ORLANDO, Fla. — A team of therapists at the University of Central Florida has been developing a new way to treat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder using virtual reality.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

UCF Psychology Professor Deborah Beidel is also the Executive Director of UCF Restores, a therapy center dedicated to changing the ways we diagnose and treat PTSD. Now, they’re using technology to develop a whole new method of treatment.

“There’s no therapy that is going to erase that memory from them,” Beidel said. “What we can do is help them put that memory in a place in their long-term memory, like a filing cabinet, where it doesn’t dominate them every day.”

Dr. Beidel and her team have been using virtual reality to treat PTSD since 2011, responding to tragedies like the shooting at Pulse Nightclub, and the collapse of a condominium building in Surfside.

They’ve received multiple honors for their work, inspiring them to develop a new clinical trial, testing a system that allows Beidel’s team to build complex scenarios to focus their treatments for a variety of traumas, including assault victims and first responders.

“We have developed a bar. We have developed a car fire…we have developed something that looks like a school. And then what we can do is just go back into the system and change the details,” Beidel explained.

It’s in those details that the patients can find a more direct path to recovery.

Senior Clinician Keith Smith says it only takes a couple of weeks to see measurable results.

“We work with them for two weeks. They walk out of here, their whole worldview changes,” Smith said. “It’s very effective.”

“We want people to feel that their lives have changed substantially, not just that their score changed on an instrument,” Dr. Beidel said. “They can point to life changes that are important.”

Right now, UCF Restores is looking for new patients to help with their clinical trials. Once complete, they plan to publish the results and make the system available to other therapists.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

VirtaMed and Memic Announce Partnership for Development of New Robotics Virtual Reality Training Simulator

ZURICH & TEL AVIV, Israel & FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- VirtaMed, a world leader in medical simulation training, and Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. (Memic), a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, today announced a partnership to develop a new virtual reality simulator program to support surgeon skills training for the Hominis ® Surgical System. Hominis is the first-ever FDA-authorized surgical robot that features miniature humanoid-shaped arms, with shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints that provide human level dexterity and 360-degree articulation, and is indicated for use in single site, natural orifice laparoscopic-assisted transvaginal benign gynecological procedures including benign hysterectomy. Memic anticipates that the simulator program will be ready for real-world use by the end of 2022.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#In Therapy#Pulse Nightclub#Https T Co Xrujzintxd#Ucf Restores
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop new treatment to combat obesity and heart disease

An interdisciplinary research team at The University of Texas at San Antonio has successfully developed an innovative inhibitor that shows promise in fighting obesity and potentially preventing heart disease. Francis Yoshimoto, an assistant professor in the UTSA College of Sciences' Department of Chemistry, is leading a team that developed an anti-obesity drug that blocks the effects of cytochrome P450 8B1, the enzyme linked to cholesterol absorption and obesity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
Phys.org

New therapy breakthrough changes the shape of treatment for undruggable diseases

For some time, scientists have been working on the major challenge of developing new therapies against many human diseases. Many of these diseases are caused by the abberant action of certain proteins in our cells that are considered "undruggable," or difficult to therapeutically target using classical drug discovery methods. A major class of "undruggable" proteins are those that are aberrantly degraded and destroyed in the cell leading to many human diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic diseases, and hundreds of genetic disorders.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
PTSD
WRAL

NC funds new PTSD treatment that uses pressure instead of pills

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. NC funds new PTSD treatment that uses pressure instead of pills. North Carolina is one of the first states in the country to start using...
MENTAL HEALTH
WITN

State funding to go toward treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina legislature is providing funding for treatment for veterans suffering from traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder. State Senator Don Davis and U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy announced Tuesday that the state-approved $150,000 in funding for hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment for North Carolina veterans...
GREENVILLE, NC
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists develop a new platform technology for personalized cancer therapy

Killing cancer cells without affecting surrounding normal cells is the most desirable approach for targeted cancer therapy. However, it cannot be easily achieved due to the similarities in the properties between normal and cancer cells. Researchers at the IBS developed an innovative approach called CINDELA (Cancer-specific INDEL Attacker), which attacks cancer-specific mutations and causes multiple DNA double-strand breaks to specifically induce cancer cell death. It is hoped that CINDELA can become a potential approach for personalized cancer treatments in most tumors.
CANCER
Boston 25 News WFXT

Study: Leaded gas lowered IQs in half of American adults

A new study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found lower IQs in adults who had been exposed to leaded gasoline. The study found that more than 170 million American adults were exposed to high lead levels in childhood, lowering the IQ of the average person approximately 2.6 points. In total, researchers estimated lead is responsible for the loss of more than 824 million IQ points in Americans as of 2015.
AMERICAS
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Unexpected Element in the Aging Process Discovered

VUB professor Ann Massie and her research group Neuro-Aging & Viro-Immunotherapy have published a surprising finding in an article in the leading journal Molecular Psychiatry. They have discovered a strategy that results in prolonged life expectancy and counteracts memory loss during the aging process. Professor Ann Massie: "According to figures...
SCIENCE
goodhousekeeping.com

New Research Says Mosquitoes Are Most Attracted to One Color in Particular

When mosquito season hits, you want to do everything you can to avoid being bitten by the pesky, blood-sucking bugs. But, while there are plenty of factors that go into how attractive you are to mosquitoes, new research has found the colors you’re wearing definitely play a role. That’s...
WILDLIFE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
80K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy