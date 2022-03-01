Qualcomm: Arm CPU Market Presents $3.8 Bln Opportunity

Geopolitical uncertainty has impacted the markets and it could get worse. There is a path for Apple to reach $250 by 2024, but $100 could be in the cards. The world is a cold place, and my heart breaks for the citizens of Ukraine. This horrific situation should remind us that the world is an imperfect place, and we don't live in a Utopia. The geopolitical environment can change at the drop of a dime, and this shouldn't be a surprise as wars have been waged for thousands of years. Geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, and speculation as to whether China will invade Taiwan increases. Nobody can accurately predict if China will invade Taiwan, but we can certainly speculate about the global impacts. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of my favorite companies, and it's been the bedrock of the market throughout the recent volatility. The Nasdaq has declined by -14.90% in 2022 and by roughly -17.89% since the middle of November 2021. Over the past year, Apple has appreciated by 35.83%, while the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has appreciated by 10.92% and, compared to the QQQ, has only declined by -8.11% in 2022 compared to -15.22%. In January, it was reported that roughly 40% of the stocks within the Nasdaq had lost half their value since November. AAPL has been a safe haven for many investors, and the real question is which direction will AAPL gravitate toward in the future.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO