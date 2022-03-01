ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Pee Dee prepares for visit by former President Donald Trump

WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRaAd_0eRwr9lx00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the Florence Regional Airport next weekend, and residents on both sides of the aisle said they are looking forward to the event.

Lynn Newsome, who owns Trumpville in the Carolinas, a Trump merchandise store in Darlington, said he started selling the merchandise during the 2016 election and has been in business ever since. He said he plans to sell his products at the rally and looks forward meeting like-minded voters.

“I’m 75 years old,” Newsome said. “I remember the presidents back to Eisenhower. I was never a political person until Trump came along. And what I like about him- he does what he says he’s going to do.”

He said he plans to open a second location in Columbus County, North Carolina, within the next two months to capitalize on the upcoming election.

“No. 1 would be sales,” he said when asked what he is looking forward to most at the rally.

Trumpville sells everything from t-shirts and yard signs to socks and enjoys several repeat customers. Johnny Tiller said he comes by two to three times most weeks and plans to attend the rally with his son.

“I’m looking to see the excitement of the people just like me,” Tiller said. “We believe in something and we want to stand up for what’s right and we know Trump will do the right thing,” Tiller said. “I’m there to see Trump and his message.”

Trystan Elliott said he plans to attend the rally even though he doesn’t support the former president.

“If he wants to run again in 2024, that’s his prerogative,” Elliott said. “Hopefully America won’t make that mistake again.”

He said he hopes the experience will give him insight on the political system.

“I’m not going to go to start trouble,” Elliott said. “That’s not what a decent person does on either side of the aisle. I’m going to be respectful, observe, listen and try to learn.”

A spokesperson for the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said officials are in the process of putting together a response plan for the rally.

The “Save America Rally” will take place at 7 p.m. March 12. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 31

Cheryl Ann Eberhardt
7d ago

stay away, no need for him to visit

Reply(9)
20
Related
WBTW News13

Supreme Court rejects GOP redistricting pleas in North Carolina, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans more favorable to Democrats. In separate orders late Monday, the justices are allowing maps selected by each state’s Supreme Court to be in effect for the 2022 elections. In North Carolina, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBTW News13

Joe Cunningham renews call to temporarily suspend South Carolina gas tax

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham on Tuesday announced his renewal call for the state’s General Assembly to temporarily suspends South Carolina’s gas tax. Amid the conflict in Ukraine and supply chain issues, Joe Cunningham says the suspension of the state’s gas tax will help “with the recent spike in gas prices.” “Gas […]
GAS PRICE
WBTW News13

26 file to run for U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina voters will pick from 26 candidates running for a U.S. Senate seat in the state’s May primary election. Candidate filing for this year’s party primaries wrapped up on Friday, the apparent completion of a period split into two intervals by redistricting litigation. The State Board of Elections and election offices […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Government
Darlington, SC
Government
County
Florence County, SC
City
Darlington, SC
WBTW News13

Most popular boy names in the 60s in South Carolina

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many […]
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WBTW News13

Analysis: SC ranks 3rd among states with worst drivers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New data collected from a government agency ranks South Carolina among states with the worst drivers. South Carolina ranks third among states with the worst drivers, according to analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA). Car Insurance Comparison ranked states by measuring fatality, drunk driving and careless driving […]
TRAFFIC
WBTW News13

Who are the richest people in North Carolina?

(WGHP) — Out of every billionaire that made it onto the Forbes 400 for 2021, only three were from North Carolina. Coming in at rank 90, the richest North Carolinian is James Goodnight, 78, worth a net $8.8 billion, according to Forbes. Goodnight first met John Sall, the man with whom he’d build his empire, […]
ECONOMY
WBTW News13

South Carolina lawmakers want to raise teacher pay by $4,000

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering raising teacher pay statewide. Under the proposal, teacher salaries would be raised by $4,000 and the average starting salary would start at $40,000. Teachers would also see an additional $25 to their annual teacher supplies fund, which would raise it to $300. Ways and Means Committee […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTW News13

Daily COVID-19 case count drops to 178, 398 still hospitalized

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop, according to data released Monday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The agency announced 178 new, confirmed cases, 41 probable cases, 70 confirmed deaths and six probable COVID-19-related deaths. Of 10,239 new tests reported to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Why have South Carolina’s NICU rates doubled?

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The percent of newborns who end up in neonatal intensive care units in South Carolina has nearly doubled since 2004, according to a data analysis by News13. In some counties, like Marlboro, that rate has close to tripled. In 2004, 58.5 babies per 1,000 born statewide – or 5.9% – ended […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy