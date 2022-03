For about as long as work has existed, workers have dreamed about being able to turn off their brains during their shifts. But AppleTV+’s new sci-fi dramedy Severance suggests that maybe that wouldn’t actually be so great. In the series, a company called Lumon has created a brain implant that essentially turns the consciousness of consenting employees off and on between work and home. Staffers on the “severed floor,” colloquially called Innies, know nothing about their Outies’ lives; Outies know only that they work at Lumon, but not what they do there. (And, actually, Innies don’t exactly know what they do either.)

