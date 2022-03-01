Palm Capital - Salesforce: Materially Undervalued

Target has gone from undervalued in 2017 to a bit expensive in 2021 and is now trading below its intrinsic value again. When going on Twitter (TWTR) or other social media platforms, one can find investment advice and success stories (and of course, instructions on how to get rich). These narratives usually include companies like Tesla (TSLA) or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD). They used to include companies like GameStop (GME), Zoom (ZM), Peloton (PTON) or Palantir (PLTR) or Cathie Wood and her ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). However, I never read about Target (TGT) – the boring retailer, the boring dividend aristocrat (almost dividend king) or the boring, recession-proof business, that is letting me sleep well at night. And while Target could not match the stock (!) performance of Tesla or GameStop in the last five years, it actually outperformed ARKK.

