With Worden in the Monitor . . . and Beyond

The U.S. Navy’s current amphibious ship inventory is a shadow of its former self. The numbers have fluctuated through the decades: from an incredible 2,500 ships at the height of World War II, to just 60 by 1949, back up to 226 during the Korean War, down to 110 in 1961, again up to 156 during the Vietnam War, but plummeting to 64 by 1975 and gradually diminishing to 59 traditional amphibious warships by 1981. Under the extended leadership of the 65th Secretary of the Navy, John Lehman (1981–87), the Navy’s inventory of amphibious warfare ships then grew to a peak of 65 vessels.1 Since Lehman’s era, Marine amphibious lift requirements and shipbuilding objectives have diminished with changing strategic goals and competing fiscal priorities. The Navy no longer links amphibious warfare ship requirements to joint forcible entry operations; rather, it links these requirements to combatant commanders’ (CoComs’) enduring need for Marine expeditionary units (MEUs) that respond to crisis, deter adversary aggression, assure allies and partners, and contest “gray zone” activities.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO