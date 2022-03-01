ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

With Worden in the Monitor . . . and Beyond

USNI News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Lorimer Worden became a Navy midshipman in 1834 and spent the next several decades ashore and at sea, including service during the war with Mexico (1846–48). As the nation moved inexorably toward civil war,...

www.usni.org

Comments / 0

Related
USNI News

Navy Separations Over COVID-19 Vaccine Refusal Jump by Nearly 100 in a Week

The Navy nearly separated 100 active-duty sailors as the sea service continues toward a force fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Navy separated 99 active-duty sailors this week, according to its weekly COVID-19 update, which publishes weekly on Wednesdays. This brings the total number of sailors, including members of the reserve, to 419.
MILITARY
USNI News

Former CNO Thomas Hayward Remembered For Professionalizing Navy, Taking on Soviets

Adm. Thomas B. Hayward, who served as the 21st chief of naval operations from 1978 to 1982, died March 3. He was 97. The career aviator rose to head a growing Navy during the height of Cold War competition with the Soviet Union and worked to professionalize a service still weighed down with problems like racism and drug use after the Vietnam War.
MILITARY
USNI News

Marines Look to Redefine Naval Warfighting as ACV Testing Continues

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – The Marine Corps’ plan to resume waterborne operations with Navy ships takes a big step when assault combat vehicle crews and infantry Marines team up for the next stage of return-to-water training. Marines operated ACVs at sea last month with amphibious transport dock ship...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
USNI News

Rename and Revamp the Optimized Fleet Response Plan

In 2012, I was watching a U.S. Fleet Forces brief to Pentagon leaders on a new concept called the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). The proposal was to maximize forward process by creating a 36-month cycle with four phases: basic, integrated, sustainment, and maintenance. One key idea was to train as a team—and keep the team together—to maximize forward-deployed readiness. I still remember one particular slide titled “assumptions,” and there were two:
MILITARY
USNI News

Marine Corps Continues to Lead COVID-19 Vaccine Separations

The Marine Corps separated nearly 200 Marines in a week due to refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Marine Corps, which leads the branches in the number of separations over COVID-19 vaccine refusal, is now at 873 separated Marines, according to the service’s weekly update, which published on Thursday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USNI News

Report to Congress on U.S. Navy Destroyer Programs

The following is the March 2, 2022, Congressional Research Service report, Navy DDG-51 and DDG-1000 Destroyer Programs: Background and Issues for Congress. The Navy began procuring Arleigh Burke (DDG-51) class destroyers, also known as Aegis destroyers, in FY1985, and a total of 87 have been procured through FY2021, including two in FY2021. From FY1989 through FY2005, DDG-51s were procured in annual quantities of two to five ships per year. Since FY2010, they have been procured in annual quantities of one to three ships per year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Southern#Confederacy
USNI News

UPDATED: Navy Recovers Crashed F-35C From Depths of South China Sea

This post was updated with a photo from U.S.7th Fleet. Navy salvage crews operating from a commercial salvage ship have recovered the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter that suffered a ramp strike on the deck of USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70 and crashed into the South China Sea, a U.S. 7th Fleet spokesman confirmed to USNI News on Thursday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
USNI News

A Forward-Deployed Naval Force for the Eastern Mediterranean

The U.S. Navy’s current amphibious ship inventory is a shadow of its former self. The numbers have fluctuated through the decades: from an incredible 2,500 ships at the height of World War II, to just 60 by 1949, back up to 226 during the Korean War, down to 110 in 1961, again up to 156 during the Vietnam War, but plummeting to 64 by 1975 and gradually diminishing to 59 traditional amphibious warships by 1981. Under the extended leadership of the 65th Secretary of the Navy, John Lehman (1981–87), the Navy’s inventory of amphibious warfare ships then grew to a peak of 65 vessels.1 Since Lehman’s era, Marine amphibious lift requirements and shipbuilding objectives have diminished with changing strategic goals and competing fiscal priorities. The Navy no longer links amphibious warfare ship requirements to joint forcible entry operations; rather, it links these requirements to combatant commanders’ (CoComs’) enduring need for Marine expeditionary units (MEUs) that respond to crisis, deter adversary aggression, assure allies and partners, and contest “gray zone” activities.
MILITARY
USNI News

Marines Stand Up First Marine Littoral Regiment

The Marine Corps this week formally converted its Hawaii-based regiment into the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, taking another step in the pursuit of its new island-hopping strategy in the Indo-Pacific. As part of the service’s Force Design 2030 effort, the Marine Corps converted the 3rd Marine Regiment into the 3rd...
MILITARY
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

George Washington had secret son with enslaved woman, family claims

George Washington, the Revolutionary War general and first US president, fathered a child with one of his family’s slaves, descendants of the woman claim.At some point between 1784 and 1785, Washington had a child with Venus, an enslaved person belonging to Hannah Washington, the widow of George Washington’s brother Augustine, descendants say.The child, West Ford, would go on to work at the Washington’s Mount Vernon estate for much of his life, and would go on in 1833 to found Gum Springs, one of the oldest surviving freedmen’s villages in the country.Linda Allen Hollis, Ford’s 70-year-old great-great-great-grandaughter, said “the old...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy