Camp Hill, PA

Central Dauphin buzzer beater sends Rams to Hershey

By Allie Berube
 7 days ago

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Senior Megan Cavoli sent the Central Dauphin Lady Rams to Hershey on a half-court buzzer beater over undefeated Cedar Cliff. Central Dauphin beat the Colts, 41-38 at the buzzer to advance to the title game.

The Lady Rams will now play Cumberland Valley for the PIAA District III Class 6A Championship on Thursday.

FULL RESULTS & SCHEDULE: PIAA District III basketball championship schedule

Full Class 6A Girls Semifinals Results

4 Central Dauphin (19-4) defeats 1 Cedar Cliff (25-1) 41-38
6 Cumberland Valley (20-4) defeats 2 Dallastown (21-4) 58-51 in double overtime

Central Dauphin girls and boys soccer teams recognized for championship titles

Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley will now play for the championship on Thursday. The Eagles beat CD on Dec. 20, 30-28. But in the team’s second matchup this season on Feb. 8, Central Dauphin came away with the win 44-24; it was one of only four losses for the Eagles.

The District III Championship is scheduled for Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m. at the Giant Center.

PIAA State Basketball first round schedule & results

(WHTM) — The PIAA State Basketball Tournament begins this week with 55 Midstate teams looking to win a state title. There are 29 girls teams in the mix, and 26 boys teams hoping to make their way to Chocolatetown. The Championship games will be played at the GIANT Center in Hershey from March 24-26. Below […]
Lancaster Mennonite goes back-to-back in District III

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Mennonite wins back-to-back District III Class 2A Championships, 52-46 over Antietam. It’s the program’s third overall title. The game was tied at 25 at the half, and Antietam managed to build a two point lead by the end of the third quarter. But the Lancaster Mennonite defense managed to hold […]
Gettysburg wins second District III title in four years

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg girls basketball won its second title in the past four years, 42-36 over Mechanicsburg on Saturday. This was Gettysburg’s fourth straight trip to the District finals, giving the six seniors on the team their second title in their high school careers. A back and forth game down the stretch, the […]
Columbia Boys win first District III title since 1994

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia rattled off a dominant third quarter to pull away from York Catholic and win the PIAA District III Class 3A Championship, 47-30. It’s the Tide’s first District title since 1994. A back-and-forth first quarter saw mostly the Fighting Irish in front as their passes into the lane set up junior […]
Mount Calvary Girls win first-ever District III title

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time in school history, the Mount Calvary Christian Girls Basketball team is the PIAA District III Class 1A Champion. The Chargers defeated Christian School of York, 27-26 on Saturday. This one went down to the wire. The Defenders were down three points in the fourth quarter with 25 […]
2A District Swimming Championships results

(WHTM) – Many champions crowned at Cumberland Valley High School over the weekend. Here’s a look at some of the winners from the Girls 2A District Championships: 50 Freestyle – Jillian Strine (Boiling Springs) 100 Backstroke – Katie Buehler (Boiling Springs) 100 Breaststroke – Kari Powell (Trinity) 200 IM – Sara Turner (East Pennsboro) Team […]
Middletown fell to Berks Catholic in District III finals

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown Boys Basketball fell to Berks Catholic, 60-37, in the PIAA District III Class 4A Championship. The Saints jumped out to a 25-6 lead in the first half that became insurmountable. The 17-0 lead in the first told fans everything they needed to know about this game early, as the Saints […]
Linville Hill captures first-ever District III title

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Linville Hill may be a new school in Paradise, but they’re here to stay in District III, winning the school’s first-ever PIAA District III Class 1A Boys Championship, 51-42 over Lancaster Country Day. The back-and-forth Class 1A title game hit a fever pitch in the fourth quarter. Cougars Senior Grant Landis […]
Trinity wins fourth District III title in five years

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity Girls Basketball’s 17th PIAA District III title was never in doubt during Thursday’s 46-30 victory over York Catholic. The Shamrocks won their fourth PIAA District III title in the last five years. It all started with a 25-3 run by the Shamrocks to start the game, capped off by a […]
LIVE UPDATES: District III Basketball Championships

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The next 12 games will decide the 2021-22 PIAA District III Champions in girls and boys basketball. The Class 1A-6A games are all played at Giant Center on Thursday, March 3, and Saturday, March 5. These are live updates from the 12 title games from inside Giant Center from the abc27 […]
Hershey FC holds open tryouts for upcoming NPSL season

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — After seeing a need for more soccer opportunities, Hershey FC and Central Penn United decided to step in and create those options for Midstate athletes. The groups created an advisory board to better align the top organizers in Central Pennsylvania soccer behind one mission. There are now four clubs, collaborating to […]
Linden Hall wins fourth-straight District III title

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Linden Hall Girls are District III Class 2A Champions for the fourth straight year. The Lions defeated top-seeded Columbia 39-30 on Thursday to win the district title. A quick 14-0 run to open the game made the early difference, as the Linden Hall Lions held Columbia without a field goal until […]
Despite vitriol, MLB owners, locked-out players closing gap

NEW YORK (AP) — For all the vitriol, Major League Baseball owners and locked-out players have closed the gap in recent weeks and are negotiating on similar frameworks for a new collective bargaining agreement. With the lockout in its 96th day Monday, the sides remained apart to various degrees on three of the most significant […]
60 years since Wilt Chamberlain's 100-pt game in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain made NBA history by scoring 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors at Hersheypark Arena. It set a single-game scoring record in the National Basketball Association, and should stand the test of time. The Warriors won that night over the New York Knicks 169-147. Chamberlain set […]
