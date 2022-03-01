ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU heads into final year of independence with big expectations

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Headed into its final season as an independent before it joins the Big 12 Conference, the BYU football team kicked off spring practice Monday with an extra pep in its step.

“Great to be back doing what we love,” said defensive end Tyler Batty. “It’s been a short turnaround, a couple months since we finished the season. But it’s great to get back out on the field with everyone.”

“It’s fun for everybody,” said quarterback Jaren Hall. “Day one has a lot of excitement. It’s fun to see the wheels start to turn and everybody starts to figure things out at the practice goes on.”

There is no quarterback controversy this year in Provo. Jaren Hall is the unquestioned starter, coming off a 2021 season in which he threw for 2,583 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. With Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney back at receiver, as well as tight ends Isaac Rex and Dallin Holker, Hall will have plenty of weapons with which to work.

Tom Holmoe discusses BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference

“It’s always nice when you don’t have to worry about finding chemistry with an entire new receiving group,” Hall said. “I spent a lot of time watching last year to know what I can build off of. I think just my accuracy down the field, and giving guys chances to run with the ball would be a big step in our offense.”

The biggest hole to fill is at running back. Tyler Allgeier just had the greatest season in BYU history, rushing for a school-record 1,606 yards and 23 touchdowns. So it may take a few guys, like Cal transfer Christopher Brooks, Lopini Katoa, Hinckley Lopati and Jackson McChesney to help carry the load.

“There’s a bunch of guys who can play that position,” said head coach Kalani Sitake. “But [Brooks] looked really, really good today. I thought he and Lopini looked really nice. Hinckley did some good things. That whole group, it’s deep too.”

“I don’t know if there’s a plan to replace a guy like that,” Hall said about Allgeier. “But it’s next man up. All of our guys are looked good today.”

But the biggest strength may be BYU’s biggest players. The offensive line is massive and loaded with talent, led by Harris LaChance, Clark Barrington, Blake Freeland and Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia. So, just how big are these guys?

“As big as the smile on my face right now,” Hall said. “Those guys are beasts. We’re deep as we ever have been, maybe ever in BYU history, as rich of a culture as it’s been with the o-line here at this program.”

Gunner Romney will return to BYU for senior season

“It’s pretty obvious that our team got a lot stronger in the last couple of months,” Sitake said. “The problem is I’m gaining weight too. Dangit. So if I expect out players to gain weight, I better do it too.”

With the likes of Baylor, Oregon, Notre Dame and Arkansas on the schedule this season, BYU is going to have to rely on its depth in order to reach double digit victories for the third straight year.

“We’re so deep at so many positions,” Hall said. “That’s the coaches responsibility, not mine. I don’t know what they’re going to do or how they’re going to put everybody on the field at once. But I’m sure they’re going to find a good way.”

BYU kicks off the 2022 season September 3rd at South Florida.

