There’s understandably a lot of concern about inflation — and consumers want to know who to blame for it. U.S. companies are showing that they’ve got pricing power and know how to use it in this environment. That makes them an easy target for consumers — and politicians’ — ire. But for the most part they’re merely raising prices to keep up with their own higher costs. If consumers are going to get relief from inflation, it has to start with companies getting relief of their own.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO