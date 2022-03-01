ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Local candidates filling up the ballot

By Staff report
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 8 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — Candidate filing remains open until Friday at noon, and between those who filed earlier before things were shut down by the NC Supreme Court in December and those who have filed when things were reopened recently, the local races have been filling up.

Here is a look at those who have their hats in the ring for elected offices in Bladen County:

NC House, District 22

— William Brisson, Republican, Dublin

District attorney

— Jon David, Republican, Leland

County commissioner, District 1

— Arthur Bullock, Democrat, Elizabethtown

County commissioner, District 2

— Charles Ray Peterson, Republican, Bladenboro

County commissioner, District 3

— Cameron McGill, Republican, White Lake

Board of Elections, county-wide

— Cory Singletary Jr. Democrat, Clarkton

— Vince Rozier, Democrat, St. Pauls

— Sophia Brixey, Democrat, Bladenboro

Board of Elections, District 1

— Gary Rhoda, Democrat, Elizabethtown

Board of Elections, District 2

— Berry Lewis, Republican, Bladenboro

— Benjamin Lee, Republican, Bladenboro

Board of Elections, District 4

— Jerome Purdie, Democrat, Tar Heel

— Keith Locklear, Republican, White Lake

Clerk of Superior Court

— Althea Weaver, Democrat, Riegelwood

— Jason Britt, Republican, Bladenboro

— Cristin Hursey, Republican, Elizabethtown

Register of deeds

— Beverly Parks, Republican, Elizabethtown

Sheriff

— Hakeem Brown, Democrat, Council

— Gary Edwards, Republican, Bladenboro

— James McVicker, Republican, Tar Heel

Voting for statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections is scheduled for May 17, according to the State Elections Board.

A second primary, if necessary, and municipal general and any runoff elections are to take place July 5, if no federal office is involved in a second primary. If a federal office is involved the second primary will be July 26.

July 16 also is the date that any second municipal election will be held if there are no second primary contests.

The statewide general election is to take place Nov. 8.

In addition to offices specific to Bladen County, local voters will be choosing representation to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state Supreme Court, state Court of Appeals, judges in District and Superior courts, the DA, the state Senate, and the state House.

Bladen Journal

Poll judge dispute gets settled

ELIZABETHTOWN — A dispute brought forth b y the Republican members of the Bladen County Board of Elections over a concern that some polling sites in the county did not have a Republican among the three judges was settled Tuesday. According to state statutes, there should be at least...
Bladen Journal

Property rights are worth defending

There’s always a cost to protecting property rights. No rational person has ever suggested otherwise. In free societies that place a high value on the individual right to own and control private property, it’s more expensive for governments to build roads or public facilities. It’s harder to piece together parcels of land for redevelopment. And what your neighbors choose to do with their property may annoy you.
Bladen Journal

Legal Aid to host free information session

ELIZABETHTOWN — Legal Aid of NC will host a free information session at the Bladen County Senior Center (608 McLeod St., Elizabethtown) on March 14 at 9:30 a.m. No registration is needed. All are welcome to attend. At the event, Legal Aid will provide information about estate-related documents including...
Bladen Journal

County gets update on Tar Heel school project

ELIZABETHTOWN — Representatives from Bordeaux Construction of Raleigh visited with the Bladen County Board of Commissioners to give an update on the Tar Heel school construction project on Monday. During a discussion and power-point presentation, it was stated that the company is still awaiting word from Raleigh on the...
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe Election Board will hold a special election May 3 to fill a vacant District 7 seat on the Pembroke Town Council. The seat was made vacant after the holder, Alvin “Johnny” Mercer, died Jan. 28. Mercer won his bid for election onto...
Bladen Journal

Ballots are set for primary, general election

ELIZABETHTOWN — Candidate filing came to a close at noon on Friday, setting up the primary election and, in some cases, the Nov. 8 general election. Six of the local races had no opposition, while two others had only opposition from within the same party. The remaining four races will be decided only after a primary and the general election.
Bladen Journal

Mask-optional policy begins next week at most NC agencies

RALEIGH — Mask-wearing inside most North Carolina state government buildings will become optional starting next week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday. Continued improving COVID-19 numbers, along with access to vaccinations and other treatments “are making this step possible,” Cooper said in a news release. The change takes place Monday, the same day that new guidance that encourages the end to mask mandates by K-12 schools and child care facilities take effect.
Bladen Journal

Leadership Bladen program seeks paticipants

ELIZABETHTWON — Those who are interested in learning more about Bladen County and how to be involved in decision-making for the future are invited to participate in the Leadership Bladen program starting in April. Leadership Bladen is a seven-month program where participants get an in-depth view of community issues,...
Bladen Journal

Settlement over NC driver license revocations OK’d

RALEIGH — A federal judge has approved an agreement designed to help tens of thousands of North Carolina residents regain driving privileges only because their licenses were revoked when they couldn’t afford to pay traffic fines and court costs. The settlement signed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder...
Bladen Journal

Cooper administration delivers Medicaid expansion pitch

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration made perhaps its most promising pitch yet to legislators this week to expand Medicaid, with a key health regulator calling it more advantageous than ever to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Addressing a House-Senate committee created specifically...
Bladen Journal

Getting reading for paving

Some heavy equipment and one individual worked to smooth stone on Queen Street in Elizabethtown this week. According to Assistant Town manager Pat DeVane, the road is 95% complete and will be ready for paving by Sykes Paving of Bladenboro any day now. he added that Queen Street is scheduled to be reopened by the end of the month.
Bladen Journal

Welcome to Elizabethtown

The Elizabethtown/White Lake Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at Speech Solutions on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown on Wednesday. Representatives from the business, town, county and others were there to help celebrate the company’s seventh location — Speech Solutions is also in Whiteville, Lumberton, Laurinburg, Shallotte, Cameron and Fairmont. It has been in business since 2003.
Bladen Journal

Ukraine invasion claims voter attention

Over the past couple of weeks, North Carolina politicos have focused intently on the outcome of the state’s latest redistricting saga. After the GOP-majority General Assembly saw its original set of electoral districts thrown out by the courts, lawmakers tried again. Their new legislative maps were accepted. A three-judge panel rejected the Republicans’ newly crafted congressional districts, however, and enacted a “remedial” map for the 2022 cycle.
Bladen Journal

Wildlife Commission adopts proposed rules for 2022-23

RALEIGH — Proposed rules related to wildlife management, fisheries, game lands and other regulated activities for the 2022-23 seasons were adopted Friday by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. A few rules were modified based on public comments before adoption during the Commission’s business meeting. The proposals adopted were...
Bladen Journal

Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee seeks board nominations

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking nominations through April 30 for expert and at-large seats on its Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee (NWAC) — a board of North Carolina citizens that provides advice to the Wildlife Commission on nongame wildlife conservation issues across the state. “Since...
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

