Road Rage Quarrel In Streamwood Leaves Man Shot Dead, 2 Daughters Without Their Dad

CHICAGO (CBS) — Retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams was murdered in an attempted carjacking in late 2020, and on Saturday, he was commemorated with an honorary street name. Loved ones were present for the unveiling of four signs at the each corner of 95th and Peoria streets in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The corner now has the honorary designation of Lt. Dwain P. Williams Way. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and many of Williams’ colleagues, friends, and neighbors were also there to honor his memory. (Credit: CBS) On Dec. 3, 2020, Williams, 65, was leaving his favorite popcorn store, Let’s Get Poppin popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. in Morgan Park. He was walking to his vehicle, when a stolen four-door dark-colored sedan pulled up and four males got out and bum rushed him. The carjackers fired at Williams, and Williams returned fire with his legally-possessed weapon. Williams was shot in the abdomen and was later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Four people have been charged with Williams’ murder. Police say they were part of a carjacking ring.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO