Streamwood, IL

Road Rage Quarrel In Streamwood Leaves Man Shot Dead, 2 Daughters Without Their Dad

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTREAMWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A heated few seconds turned deadly in northwest suburban Streamwood this past weekend, when a quarrel between two drivers ended with a Glendale Heights man being shot and killed. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Monday night, the shooting happened on busy Bartlett...

chicago.cbslocal.com

