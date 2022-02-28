Super Pumped

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+ and Showtime Will Unite Their Houses, Kinda Say good-bye to toggling between apps. A Complete List of Movies Sold at Sundance 2022 (and How Much $$$ They Cost) The second consecutive virtual-only edition of the Sundance Film Festival showcased a decent if not exactly robust raft of acquisition...

www.vulture.com

Variety

Tyler Perry Explains How Ireland’s Mrs. Brown Ended Up in Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Perry’s previous Madea movies have raked in more than $600 million at the box office. But a theatrical debut for “A Madea Homecoming,” which launches Feb. 25 on Netflix, was never part of his conversation with the company. “I didn’t even think about it. They’re a streaming service, and I understand the importance of making content in support of that,” Perry tells Variety, noting that he released “Madea’s Farewell Play,” a filmed version of the stage show, on BET Plus when launching the streamer with ViacomCBS in 2019. Despite skipping the megaplex this time,...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Liv Hewson
Person
Ella Purnell
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Watch Samuel L. Jackson in the Trailer for the Dementia Drama 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.
CELEBRITIES
Stamford Advocate

‘Lucy and Desi’ Director Amy Poehler Says Ball and Arnaz Were ‘The First Ultimate Power Couple’

A beloved television powerhouse hailed for her keen comedic instincts on-screen as well as having a shrewd producer’s eye for nurturing behind-the-scenes projects and bolstering the talents of others — that’s the eternally iconic Lucille Ball in a nutshell. But it also aptly describes Amy Poehler, which may be why the true-life story of Ball and Desi Arnaz’s relationship and profound impact made an ideal project for Poehler to make her debut directing narrative non-fiction in the new Amazon Studios documentary “Lucy and Desi.”
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Reacher Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘True Haunting’: Erin Moriarty & Jamie Campbell Bower To Star In Gary Fleder’s Screen Gems Horror Film

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Erin Moriarty (The Boys, Jessica Jones) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) have signed on to star in Screen Gems’ film True Haunting, based on Edwin F. Becker’s book of the same name, which will be directed by Gary Fleder. As per its title, True Haunting is based on true events. When Ed and Marsha Becker purchased their first home, they soon discovered the dwelling was haunted by ghosts. Specifically, the sinister family who lived and died there before. Desperate for help, the Beckers sought out an exorcism. The...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Black Hills Pioneer

‘The First Lady’ Trailer Unveils First Looks at Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson & More (VIDEO)

Showtime has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming anthology drama The First Lady which is set to debut Sunday, April 17. The teaser offers viewers a fresh look at stars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson who star as Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt respectively. The 10-episode series created by Aaron Cooley is executive produced by showrunner Cathy Schulman and director Susanne Bier.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2022

With winter storms still sweeping through the land, it might be nice to stay in and watch some movies on your streamer of choice. While Netflix is increasingly interested in its own original films, they are still committed to bringing you plenty of classic catalogue titles, including a whole bunch in February. It was hard to pick our favorites, but we tried anyway.
MOVIES

