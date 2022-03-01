Russian invasion in Ukraine leaves many wondering if they could be drafted

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there’s been one question on the top of minds and search bars across the country – will I get drafted into war?

Technically, all American men between the ages of 18 and 25 are required to register for the draft but nobody has actually been drafted since 1973. Being drafted has become a concern and a top Google search since mid-February with some fearing the Russian invasion of Ukraine could start a third World War.

Wesley Aspengre meets the qualifications to be drafted. He said his social media timelines and his friends have been discussing the chances of getting drafted into the service and what they would do if they were drafted for the past two weeks.

“I know a lot of my friends have been talking about it,” said Aspengre. “They act like ‘oh, I’ll go! It’s not a big deal.’ Then there are people who are like, ‘I’ll leave the country!’ And things like that.”

Brian “Taz” Gehling is a Gulf War veteran. He’s also the manager of the Southwest Florida Military Museum in Fort Myers. He said with a large number of active military currently enlisted, there is little likelihood a draft would be implemented.

“We have this huge force, we still probably have the best military in the world,” said Gehling. “I don’t even think we’re close to that stage where we need to worry about that right now.”

Brian Boyd is a National Security Consultant and former Green Beret in the U.S. military. He said he was drafted to join the fight in Vietnam in his senior year of college, but the need for you to worry about putting boots on the ground isn’t there yet.

“The only reason you need a draft, in my opinion, is if there’s an unpopular war,” said Boyd. “There’s a lot of people who all want to go do something about it.”