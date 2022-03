Apple has finally held its first event of 2022, in the form of a hardware event focused on a few new Mac models and even a new iPhone. The event perhaps isn’t quite as exciting for some as the annual iPhone event — especially given the fact that all of the new products were rumored before the event. But for those in the market for a new Mac or a new budget iPhone, Apple’s latest slate of devices could be extremely helpful.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO