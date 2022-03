Penn Hills boys basketball Chris Giles was ultimately unconcerned with how the WPIAL chooses to determine which teams go to the state basketball playoffs. It doesn’t matter if it is the follow-the-leader system in place now or if there is a play-in tournament like there was previously. When it comes to Penn Hills’ boys basketball program, they don’t want to be in that situation at all.

PENN HILLS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO