Mar. 2—There have been moments over the past year when Jordan Addison has had to stop himself and fully appreciate what was before him. Much has changed in that time. The Pitt wide receiver went from a promising and productive freshman in 2020 to a superstar as a sophomore last season, a rise culminating with winning the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the top wide receiver in college football. Walking around campus, he could tell people recognized his face, which is usually obscured by a helmet and face mask. He'd even see strangers wearing his No. 3 jersey.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO