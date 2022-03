We’ve put together a guide for Warzone players looking to reap the benefits from the newly added armored trucks roaming the map. As teased in leaks passed, Activision has brought armored trucks to Call of Duty (COD): Warzone. Now, players have the opportunity to track, hunt, and destroy these slow-moving targets for major rewards. Rewards for blasting apart an armored truck include cash, kill streaks, armor satchels, field upgrades, and the Nebula 5 bomb.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO