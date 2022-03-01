ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins top prospect Fabian Lysell draws high praise within organization

By Tom Westerholm
"If he’s not the best skater I’ve ever seen, he’s certainly one of them."

Fabian Lysell of the Boston Bruins skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Bruins still need to decide the extent to which they want to bolster their roster at the NHL trade deadline, but prying top prospect Fabian Lysell away (even in exchange for a star) doesn’t sound like it will be easy for opposing teams.

In a story from the Athletic’s Scott Wheeler, Lysell drew praise from his WHL GM — Barclay Parneta of the Vancouver Giants — as well as comparisons to Hockey Hall of Famer Pavel Bure and current NHL star Connor McDavid for his impressive skating skills.

“It’s just so pretty and fun to watch him,” Parneta told Wheeler. “No matter who you are, you’re going to recognize ‘wow, this guy is incredibly fast.’ If he’s not the best skater I’ve ever seen, he’s certainly one of them.”

Bruins player development coach Jamie Langenbrunner, meanwhile, praised Lysell’s nimble ability to do more than simply go fast on open ice.

“There are some straight line-skaters who are probably on par with him but it’s his first step or his ability to change direction to avoid contact or jump to another lane is where he’s a true class above,” Langenbrunner told Wheeler. “The first thing I think anyone that walks into the rink is going to see is that he can motor.”

After a year in Vancouver, Lysell — who turned 19 in January — is likely to get a look in the AHL or NHL next season.

“I’ll just try to acclimate myself to this level and this rink and try to be curious and learn new stuff everyday, and then we’ll take it from there,” he said in September. “I’m open to everything right now, but definitely looking forward to what comes.”

