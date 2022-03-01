ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Thunderbirds raise nearly $30k in military jersey auction sales

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVFbH_0eRwnP8a00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Springfield Thunderbirds hosted their annual Military Appreciation Night on Saturday inside the MassMutual Center.

Highest-paying jobs in Springfield that don’t require a college degree

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Springfield Thunderbirds, for the first time ever, the team sported military-inspired specialty jerseys. Following the T-Birds’ 4-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers, the game-worn jerseys were auctioned, and the club generated a grand total of $28,575 for the Springfield Thunderbirds Foundation.

“The Thunderbirds are proud to show our appreciation to the brave men and women who have served our country,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa.

“The addition of the military-themed specialty jersey to this year’s game night further enhanced one of the more meaningful nights of our season. The generosity shown by our fans in the postgame auction will make a tangible impact in the military community,” Costa continued.

The Thunderbirds will be making contributions to a number of military-based charities, including:

  • the USO
  • Galaxy Community Council
  • Soldier’s Home in Holyoke
  • Wounded Warrior Project
  • Thunderbolt Council
  • Springfield Veterans Center
  • Disabled American Veterans
  • the American Legion .
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Holyoke, MA
WWLP

Breeze Airways adding six new nonstop flights out of Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced it is adding six new nonstop destinations from Bradley International Airport starting this summer. The new destinations will be Nashville, TN; Akon/Canton, OH; Savannah, GA; Richmond, VA; Jacksonville, FL; and Sarasota/Bradenton, FL. For more information head to flybreeze.com. “As both a Board Member and Connecticut resident, […]
LIFESTYLE
WWLP

Funds to support the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts presentation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts will receive a check Tuesday in honor of International Women’s Day, meant to help the organization continue to fight for equality. State Representative Orlando Ramos and State Senator Eric Lesser will present the $50,000 of American Rescue Plan funds (ARPA). Ramos said in a statement […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Birds#Jerseys#The T Birds#American#The American Legion#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Local restaurant shows support for Ukraine in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A restaurant in Northampton is also showing support for Ukraine. Highbrow Wood Fired Kitchen and Bar located on Crafts Avenue is setting up its fundraiser. The restaurant will be cooking up a new meal special this coming weekend. All proceeds from the dish will be donated to organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees. […]
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy