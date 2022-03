Craig Smith had a hat trick and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves to lead the Boston Bruins to a 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas. It was the third hat trick and 22nd multi-point game of Smith's career. David Pastrnak scored two goals and Trent Frederic added a career-high three assists for Boston who improved to 4-1 on its six-game road trip that ends on Saturday at Columbus. Swayman improved to 6-0-1 over last seven starts allowing two goals or less in all of them.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO