ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Shoppers react to Cooper’s halt on Russian liquor sales

By Maddie Kerth
WITN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper stopped the sale of Russian liquor in its tracks with an executive order Monday afternoon in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As North Carolina falls in line to impose sanctions, Greenville shoppers shared their opinions of the state leader’s...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

How much does South Carolina trade with Russia?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the global community is targeting Russia’s economy with a series of harsh sanctions. The value of the ruble dropped significantly Monday and the Russian stock market remained closed for fear of a run on the banks. Some businesses in South Carolina are dumping out […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania liquor panel ends sale of Russian-made products

The panel that regulates the sale of alcohol in Pennsylvania has ordered the removal of Russian-made products to show solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board took the action Sunday in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The board’s action comes as some other U.S. states have made similar moves, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reuters

Russia calls on EU, NATO to stop arms supplies to Ukraine

March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said. It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Greenville, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Russian#Witn#Ukrainian#Polish#The Abc Commission
US News and World Report

Belarus Leader Says Minsk Won't Join Russian Operation in Ukraine, Belta Reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus has no plans to join Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Tuesday. Lukashenko denied Kyiv's allegations that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarus' territory, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported. (Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Edmund...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Vanity Fair

Russian Oligarchs Start to Speak Out as Putin Brings the Economy to the Brink of Ruin

Threats of severe economic sanctions were not enough to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. But the enactment of those penalties by the United States and other Ukraine allies has exacted an enormous cost on the Russian economy, bringing its financial system to the brink of disaster and augmenting pressure on the country’s increasingly isolated authoritarian leader. Russia’s economy was already reeling from the swift punishments world leaders imposed following last Thursday’s attack: The country began suffering cash shortages, the ruble went into free fall, and at least two oligarchs—who have been targeted by sanctions, along with their families—called for an end to the conflict, even if they didn’t explicitly call out Putin. “Peace is very important!” Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said in a social media post Sunday. “Negotiations need to start as soon as possible!”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy