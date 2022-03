Trader Joe’s is bringing another of its funky, Tiki-themed grocery stores to the D.C. area, with a second store in Bethesda, Maryland. The store, at 7900 Wisconsin Ave., is the first new store Trader Joe’s has opened in Maryland in 14 years. Its other Bethesda store is at 6831 Wisconsin Ave. at the Shops of Wisconsin.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO