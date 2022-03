Hello, I’m Lisa Williams. In Texas 3,139 people are killed each year with a gun, according to the Poynter Institute. That comes out roughly to one death every 2.8 hours. The burden of gun violence in Texas falls disproportionately on communities of color. The Center for American Progress says 12% of the state population is Black, but about 36% of our state gun homicide victims are Black.

TYLER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO