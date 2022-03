While South Forsyth could not have started the season much better, Brennan Hudson could not have started it any better. Hudson belted a pair of home runs in his first two at-bats Feb. 18 during a 12-2 victory against North Atlanta. It's a win that sparked an eight-game winning streak to open the season, and a win that also gave the War Eagles a chance to show how dangerous they can be in 2022.

FORSYTH, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO