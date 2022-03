GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne has spent his last day in office. Friday marked the end of a decades long career with the department serving at every level, from patrolman to top cop. In an Police Chief office with empty walls ready for the next man to take the helm, Payne sat down with 13 ON YOUR SIDE to reflect on his time as police chief.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO