ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bryan Alvarez and Filthy Tom Lawlor talk Smackdown, New Japan Strong and Stardom!

By Bryan Alvarez
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Filthy Four Daily with Bryan Alvarez and Filthy Tom Lawlor...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to Colby Covington’s callout of Dustin Poirier, believes ‘Chaos’ can eventually earn another welterweight title shot

UFC President Dana White has responded to Colby Covington’s desire to fight Dustin Poirier. Last night (March 5), Covington went one-on-one with his former teammate and friend Jorge Masvidal. The grudge match headlined UFC 272 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight had some exciting moments but it ultimately played out how the oddsmakers thought it would.
UFC
411mania.com

New Intercontinental Champion Crowned on WWE Smackdown

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following this week’s Smackdown. Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn on tonight’s show to capture the championship. The win came after Johnny Knoxville distracted Zayn by coming down to the ring, which allowed Ricochet to get the win and title. The win marks...
WWE
411mania.com

Hangman Page Addresses Crowd After AEW Revolution Ends

A new report has details on what went down after tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV. PWInsider reports that Hangman Page took to the mic and apologized for going to a “dark place” to beat Adam Cole by tying him to the ropes, saying that he didn’t know if he could go there.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Lawlor
Person
Bryan Alvarez
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Shares Photos of Aftermath From Bloody Brawl With Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden

Roman Reigns stood tall over Brock Lesnar at the end of Saturday night's WWE Road to WrestleMania live event inside Madison Square Garden with both the WWE and Universal Championships. The show's main event saw Lesnar successfully retain his title against Austin Theory, only for Reigns and The Usos to immediately attack him after the match. "The Beast" nearly beat all three, only for Reigns to batter him with a steel chair numerous times. Photos from the event show Lesnar was busted open during the attack and Reigns shared photos on his Instagram with his arm and pants splatted in Lesnar's blood.
WWE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Japan#Stardom#Wwe Smackdown#Combat
Tennis World Usa

Baby Tiger Woods, the Instagram viral video

Golf.obsession post a video about an incredible junior golf swing in full flow in front of a famous Tiger Woods photograph while in the comfort of his family's living room. The video starts with the little boy taking a quick look at Woods before placing his eyes back on the ball and then swinging beautifully through to impact.
GOLF
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Signs AEW Contract At Revolution

Revolution is one of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest shows of the year, and leading up to the show it was rumored that a familiar face could be debuting during the event. Following the Face of the Revolution ladder match Tony Schiavone took to the stage and announced a special contract signing. Schiavone then introducer Swerve Strickland, and Swerve made his way out into the arena as the fans chanted his name.
WWE
Yardbarker

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis caught on live TV at Celtics game trying to steal fan's seat

Glen “Big Baby” Davis got caught in 4K during the Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets game on Sunday. Near the end of the third quarter, the ABC broadcast panned to Davis, the former Celtics big man, sitting in the crowd. Unfortunately for Davis, fans arrived to kick him out of the seat that he was in right as the camera was on him. Davis appeared to have stolen the seats of the rightful ticket holders in an attempt to get closer to the action. Check out the funny video.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy