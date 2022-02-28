Bryan Alvarez and Filthy Tom Lawlor talk Smackdown, New Japan Strong and Stardom!

UFC President Dana White has responded to Colby Covington’s desire to fight Dustin Poirier. Last night (March 5), Covington went one-on-one with his former teammate and friend Jorge Masvidal. The grudge match headlined UFC 272 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight had some exciting moments but it ultimately played out how the oddsmakers thought it would.
We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following this week’s Smackdown. Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn on tonight’s show to capture the championship. The win came after Johnny Knoxville distracted Zayn by coming down to the ring, which allowed Ricochet to get the win and title. The win marks...
CM Punk got his revenge on MJF at AEW Revolution, defeating him in a brutal dog collar match that saw Wardlow turn his back on MJF. Punk defeated MJF in the match on tonight’s show, pinning him after hitting him with MJF’s Diamond Ring which was left on the mat for Punk by Wardlow.
A new report has details on what went down after tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV. PWInsider reports that Hangman Page took to the mic and apologized for going to a “dark place” to beat Adam Cole by tying him to the ropes, saying that he didn’t know if he could go there.
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for AEW Revolution (3/6/22)!. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. Buy-In Pre-Show (YouTube, 7:00 p.m, ET/4:00 p.m. PT) — The Buy-In pre-show is underway and it's time for our opening contest of the evening!. Leyla Hirsch...
CONOR McGREGOR has been slammed by fans for his ‘shocking behaviour’ after filming himself demanding a butler fetch him a bottle of water. The UFC superstar, who has offered to BUY Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, posted a clip of himself in a hotel SNIFFING incense from a bowl.
Roman Reigns stood tall over Brock Lesnar at the end of Saturday night's WWE Road to WrestleMania live event inside Madison Square Garden with both the WWE and Universal Championships. The show's main event saw Lesnar successfully retain his title against Austin Theory, only for Reigns and The Usos to immediately attack him after the match. "The Beast" nearly beat all three, only for Reigns to batter him with a steel chair numerous times. Photos from the event show Lesnar was busted open during the attack and Reigns shared photos on his Instagram with his arm and pants splatted in Lesnar's blood.
One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
Golf.obsession post a video about an incredible junior golf swing in full flow in front of a famous Tiger Woods photograph while in the comfort of his family's living room. The video starts with the little boy taking a quick look at Woods before placing his eyes back on the ball and then swinging beautifully through to impact.
Revolution is one of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest shows of the year, and leading up to the show it was rumored that a familiar face could be debuting during the event. Following the Face of the Revolution ladder match Tony Schiavone took to the stage and announced a special contract signing. Schiavone then introducer Swerve Strickland, and Swerve made his way out into the arena as the fans chanted his name.
Glen “Big Baby” Davis got caught in 4K during the Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets game on Sunday. Near the end of the third quarter, the ABC broadcast panned to Davis, the former Celtics big man, sitting in the crowd. Unfortunately for Davis, fans arrived to kick him out of the seat that he was in right as the camera was on him. Davis appeared to have stolen the seats of the rightful ticket holders in an attempt to get closer to the action. Check out the funny video.
After 761 PGA Tour starts and another 236 appearances on the PGA Tour Champions, 61-year-old Mark Calcavecchia has seen some stuff. But on Saturday, during the second round of the senior circuit’s Hoag Classic, at Newport Beach (Calif.) CC, Calcavecchia said he witnessed something he’d never seen in his more than four decades in professional golf.
Comments / 0