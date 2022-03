LINCOLN, Neb. -- Iowa advanced six wrestlers into the semifinals and sits third in the team race following Saturday's opening session at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships. The Hawkeyes won 11 of their 15 matches during the tournament's opening session at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, including an opening-round pin by Michael Kemerer at 174 pounds and major decisions by Max Murin at 149 and Jacob Warner at 197 in their opening-round matches.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO