Did you vow to to read more books in 2022, possibly shamed into it by all those people on social media claiming to have read a book a week in 2021?. Book lovers, you can always save your dollars by using your local library and apps like Libby, but there’s something satisfying about having a full bookshelf, even if that bookshelf of new and used books is digital. And if you can find cheap new books, so much the better.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 26 DAYS AGO