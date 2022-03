Hong Kong parents are being separated from children and babies who test positive for the coronavirus, compounding public anger over the financial hub's lack of readiness for a major outbreak now sweeping the city. The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of its worst-ever Covid wave, registering thousands of cases every day as hospitals and isolation units run out of space. A strict China-style zero-Covid policy kept the virus mostly at bay the last two years at the expense of marooning the city internationally. But when the highly contagious Omicron variant eventually broke through earlier this year, authorities were caught flat-footed.

